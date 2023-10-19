Duke Blue Devils Football Team Takes on Florida State in Primetime Matchup

The Duke Blue Devils football team is gearing up for their fourth primetime matchup of the season as they head to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. The game, scheduled for Saturday, October 21st at 7:30 p.m., will be televised on ABC.

Duke, ranked 16th, comes into the game with a 5-1 record, having won their previous game against NC State with a score of 24-3. Florida State, ranked fourth, remains undefeated with a 6-0 record, coming off a dominating 41-3 victory against Syracuse.

This will be the 22nd meeting between Duke and Florida State, with the Seminoles holding a perfect 21-0 record against the Blue Devils. The Seminoles defeated Duke 56-35 in their last matchup in 2020.

For those unable to attend the game in person, it will be televised on ABC, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit providing the commentary from the booth, and Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options are also available, including ESPN+ and FUBO, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

In terms of betting odds, Duke is considered a 13.5-point underdog, with odds of +425 for them to win outright. The over/under for the game is set at 49 points.

As for Duke’s upcoming schedule, they will face Louisville on October 28th, followed a game against Wake Forest on November 2nd. They will then take on UNC on November 11th, Virginia on November 18th, and Pitt on November 25th.

Overall, this primetime matchup between Duke and Florida State promises to be an exciting game, with Duke looking to break their losing streak against the Seminoles and establish themselves as a contender in the ACC under head coach Mike Elko.

