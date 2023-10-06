Colorado State vs. Utah State: Everything You Need to Know

The longstanding rivalry between Colorado State and Utah State in football continues this year. These two teams have been facing off since 1902, and they have played each other every season since 2011 (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season). The upcoming game will take place on Saturday, October 7, at Utah State.

If you’re wondering where you can watch the Colorado State football game at Utah State, it won’t be available on linear TV. Instead, you can stream the game online through the Mountain West Network. The game can be accessed via TheMw.com/watch or the free Mountain West app, which is available for download on various smart devices.

As for the broadcasters for the game, the play-by-play will be done Dave Fox, with Alema Harrington serving as the analyst, and Frank Dolce as the reporter. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. MT from Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

If you prefer listening to the game on the radio, you can tune in to KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), or SiriusXM channel 971/381. The CSU broadcast will feature Brian Roth as the play-by-play voice, Ricky Brewer as the analyst, and Marty Cesario as the reporter.

In terms of the betting line, Colorado State is currently a consensus 1.5-point favorite according to Las Vegas Insider. However, Utah State initially opened as a 1.5-point favorite.

Both teams come into this game with similar records. Colorado State is 2-2, and this will be their Mountain West opener. On the other hand, Utah State is 2-3 and holds a 0-1 record in league play.

If you’re attending the game, Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, will be the venue. The stadium has a capacity of 25,513 and this game will also serve as Utah State’s homecoming game.

Taking a look at the series history, these teams have faced each other a whopping 78 times. The first meeting took place in Logan back in 1902. Currently, Colorado State holds a slight lead in the all-time series with a record of 39-37-2. However, the Aggies have been dominant recently, winning the last four matchups.

No matter how you choose to follow the game, it’s bound to be an exciting clash between these longstanding rivals.