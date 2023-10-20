A Mountain West Meeting that Feels Like a Nonconference Game

Summary:

The upcoming football game between the Colorado State Rams and the UNLV Rebels feels like a nonconference game because they haven’t played each other since 2019. Due to the Mountain West’s former scheduling format and the COVID pandemic, these two teams have not had the opportunity to face each other. This will be the first time they meet in Las Vegas since 2016. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, October 21.

Streaming and Broadcasting:

The game will not be available on linear TV but can be streamed online via the Mountain West Network at TheMw.com/watch. You can also download the Mountain West app on most smart devices. The announcers for the game will be Matt Neverett as the play-by-play commentator and Steve Cofield as the analyst.

Game Time:

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. local time (Pacific) and 5 p.m. Mountain time.

Radio Broadcast:

If you prefer listening to the game on the radio, you can tune in to KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381, or use the TuneIn app. The radio team will consist of Brian Roth as the play-by-play commentator, Ricky Brewer as the analyst, and Marty Cesario as the reporter.

Betting Line:

According to Vegas Insider, UNLV is a consensus 7.5-point favorite, but some sites have them as 8-point favorites.

Team Records and Coaches:

Colorado State’s record is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. UNLV, on the other hand, is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West. Jay Norvell is the head coach of the Rams, while Barry Odom is leading UNLV.

Weather and Stadium Information:

The game will be played inside Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders and also hosts UNLV games. The stadium has a full capacity of 65,000 for NFL games, but for UNLV games, it appears that only the lower bowl is open to spectators. Since it is an indoor stadium, weather is not a factor.

Series History and Homecoming:

The Colorado State Rams have dominated the series history, leading with a 17-6-1 record against UNLV. The Rams have won the last four meetings between the teams. Interestingly, this will be the fourth homecoming game for the Rams in their last five games.

Sources:

– The Mountain West Network

– Vegas Insider