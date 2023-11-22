What channel is CBS on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels and content. With its extensive lineup of networks, YouTube TV provides access to various news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle channels. One frequently asked question among users is, “What channel is CBS on YouTube TV?”

The CBS Channel on YouTube TV

CBS is a major broadcast network known for its popular shows, news programs, and live sports coverage. On YouTube TV, CBS is available in most areas, allowing subscribers to enjoy their favorite CBS content without the need for a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription.

How to Find CBS on YouTube TV

To find CBS on YouTube TV, you can follow these simple steps:

1. Open the YouTube TV app or visit the YouTube TV website.

2. Sign in to your YouTube TV account.

3. Click on the “Live” tab located at the top of the screen.

4. Scroll through the channel lineup or use the search function to find CBS.

5. Once you locate CBS, click on it to start watching.

FAQ

Q: Is CBS available on YouTube TV in all areas?

A: CBS availability on YouTube TV may vary depending on your location. However, CBS is generally available in most areas where YouTube TV is offered.

Q: Can I watch live CBS programming on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV provides live access to CBS, allowing you to watch your favorite CBS shows, news, and live sports events as they air.

Q: Can I record CBS shows on YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record CBS shows and other content. You can save your recordings and watch them later at your convenience.

In conclusion, CBS is available on YouTube TV in most areas, providing subscribers with access to a wide range of CBS programming, including popular shows, news, and live sports coverage. By following a few simple steps, users can easily find and enjoy CBS content on YouTube TV.