Preview: Alabama seeks revenge in storied rivalry game against Tennessee

Alabama is preparing for its 106th meeting with Tennessee in the highly anticipated “Third Saturday in October” rivalry game. This game holds great significance for both teams, especially for Alabama, as they look to avenge their devastating loss to Tennessee in the previous year. In that game, Tennessee staged a remarkable comeback and sealed their victory with a last-second field goal.

Alabama has historically had the upper hand in this rivalry, with a winning record of 58-39-7 against Tennessee. However, this year’s matchup promises to be a fierce battle, with both teams eager to secure a win.

One of the crucial factors for Alabama’s success will be their offensive line, as they have struggled with allowing sacks this season. They currently rank last in the SEC with 31 sacks allowed, while Tennessee boasts one of the top defenses in terms of sacks. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has shown concern about protecting quarterback Jalen Milroe and acknowledged the challenge they face.

Tennessee has proven their ability to win games in different ways, showcasing dominance in the ground game against Texas A&M and a strong passing performance quarterback Joe Milton against South Carolina. However, Alabama’s defense has been solid, allowing only one game with more than 30 points scored against them.

The game will be nationally televised on CBS from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Viewers can also stream the game on Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

In terms of betting odds, Alabama is favored with an 8.5-point spread. The over/under for total points is set at 49.

This storied rivalry game between Alabama and Tennessee is expected to be a thrilling contest as both teams battle for victory.

