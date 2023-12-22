What Channel is 360 on DirecTV?

DirecTV is a popular satellite television provider that offers a wide range of channels for its subscribers. If you are wondering what channel number 360 is on DirecTV, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will provide you with the answer to this frequently asked question and more.

Channel 360 on DirecTV

DirecTV assigns channel numbers to different networks and programs for easy navigation. Channel 360 on DirecTV is dedicated to the Audience Network, which is a premium television network owned AT&T. The Audience Network offers a variety of original series, exclusive concerts, and documentaries, making it a popular choice among DirecTV viewers.

FAQ

Q: How can I find channel 360 on DirecTV?

A: To find channel 360 on DirecTV, simply use your remote control and enter the channel number using the numeric keypad. Alternatively, you can use the on-screen guide provided DirecTV to search for the Audience Network.

Q: Can I access the Audience Network without DirecTV?

A: Yes, you can access the Audience Network without DirecTV. The network is also available on other cable and satellite providers, as well as through streaming services such as AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW.

Q: What type of content does the Audience Network offer?

A: The Audience Network offers a diverse range of content, including original series like “Mr. Mercedes” and “Condor,” exclusive concerts featuring popular artists, and thought-provoking documentaries.

In conclusion, if you are a DirecTV subscriber and looking for channel 360, you will find it dedicated to the Audience Network. Enjoy the wide array of content offered this premium television network.