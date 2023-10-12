How to Watch the New Jersey Devils’ Games in the 2023-24 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils are gearing up for their quest to win their fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history. If you’re a fan looking to catch their games this season, here are some options for you depending on your location.

If you’re in the tri-state area, you can watch the Devils’ games on cable through the MSG Networks, the local regional sports network partner of the Devils. The network will be telecasting 69 regular-season games, starting with the Devils’ matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Cable providers such as Optimum (Altice), DirecTV/DirecTV stream, Verizon Fios, and FuboTV will have the games available in-market.

If you don’t have cable or any of these cable providers, you can still watch the games on the new MSG+ app. While you can use your cable provider information to connect for free, it’s not required. You can sign up for free using an email and create a password to stream Devils games along with Rangers, Islanders, and Knicks games all season long. The app offers different pricing options, including an annual package for $309.99, a monthly package for $29.99, or a per-game option for $9.99.

For national TV coverage, the Devils will have two games televised on ESPN and five games streaming exclusively on ESPN+, ABC, and Hulu. The ESPN games are on December 7 against the Seattle Kraken and March 7 against the St. Louis Blues. The exclusive streaming games include the season opener against the Detroit Red Wings and the Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Another national TV option is TNT, which will broadcast eight Devils games this season. However, the games on December 13, January 3, and February 25 will only be available out-of-market. In-market, these games will be exclusively on MSG Networks.

If you’re an out-of-market fan, you can stream the Devils’ games through NHL Power Play on ESPN+. With a subscription to ESPN+ for $9.99 per month, you’ll have access to all available matchups and over 1,000 regular-season games from around the NHL.

No matter where you’re located, there are plenty of options to catch the New Jersey Devils in action during the 2023-24 NHL season.

