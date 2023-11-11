What celebrity is a Zeta Phi Beta?

In the world of Greek-letter organizations, Zeta Phi Beta is a prominent sorority that has made a significant impact on the lives of many women. Founded on January 16, 1920, at Howard University, Zeta Phi Beta has a rich history of empowering women through scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. Over the years, numerous celebrities have joined the ranks of Zeta Phi Beta, using their platform to promote the sorority’s values and contribute to its mission.

One notable celebrity who is a member of Zeta Phi Beta is the renowned actress and singer, Sheryl Lee Ralph. Born on December 30, 1956, in Waterbury, Connecticut, Ralph has had a successful career in both film and theater. She is best known for her role as Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of “Dreamgirls” and for her portrayal of Dee Mitchell in the hit television series “Moesha.” Ralph joined Zeta Phi Beta during her college years at Rutgers University and has remained an active member ever since.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to be a member of Zeta Phi Beta?

A: Being a member of Zeta Phi Beta means embracing the sorority’s principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. Members strive to excel academically, engage in community service, foster strong bonds with fellow members, and uphold high moral and ethical standards.

Q: Are there any other celebrities who are members of Zeta Phi Beta?

A: Yes, there are several other notable celebrities who are members of Zeta Phi Beta. Some of them include actress and singer Dionne Warwick, actress and comedian Sheryl Underwood, and actress and singer Keke Palmer.

Q: How can one join Zeta Phi Beta?

A: To join Zeta Phi Beta, individuals must meet the sorority’s membership requirements, which typically include being enrolled in an accredited college or university, maintaining a minimum GPA, and demonstrating a commitment to community service. Interested individuals can reach out to their local Zeta Phi Beta chapter for more information on the membership process.

In conclusion, Sheryl Lee Ralph is a well-known celebrity who is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta. Her dedication to the sorority’s values and her contributions to the entertainment industry serve as an inspiration to many. Zeta Phi Beta continues to attract accomplished individuals who are committed to making a positive impact on society through their talents and service.