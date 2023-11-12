What celebrities are in Delta Zeta?

Delta Zeta, one of the largest and most prestigious sororities in the United States, boasts an impressive list of accomplished women who have joined its ranks. From actresses to politicians, Delta Zeta has attracted a diverse group of talented individuals who have made their mark in various fields. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable celebrities who are proud members of Delta Zeta.

Actresses: Delta Zeta has welcomed several actresses into its sisterhood. Notable members include the talented and versatile actress, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, known for her roles in hit TV shows like “Seinfeld” and “Veep.” Another prominent member is the award-winning actress and singer, Cloris Leachman, who has appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout her career.

Politicians: Delta Zeta has also attracted women who have pursued careers in politics. One such member is the former First Lady of the United States, Laura Bush. As an advocate for education and literacy, Bush has made significant contributions to society. Another notable member is the former U.S. Representative from Illinois, Lynn Martin, who served in Congress from 1981 to 1991.

FAQ:

Q: What is Delta Zeta?

A: Delta Zeta is a national sorority founded in 1902 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. It is one of the largest sororities in the United States, with chapters across the country.

Q: How do celebrities become members of Delta Zeta?

A: Celebrities, like any other individuals, can become members of Delta Zeta going through the recruitment process and meeting the sorority’s membership requirements. Many celebrities join sororities during their college years.

Q: Are there any other notable members of Delta Zeta?

A: Yes, Delta Zeta has a long list of accomplished women who have made significant contributions in various fields. Some other notable members include journalist and television host, Deborah Norville, and actress and singer, Ali Landry.

In conclusion, Delta Zeta has attracted a diverse group of talented individuals who have achieved success in their respective fields. From actresses to politicians, the sorority has welcomed notable celebrities who continue to make a positive impact on society.