What CBS shows are returning in 2023?

CBS Announces Exciting Lineup of Returning Shows for 2023

In a recent announcement, CBS has revealed its highly anticipated lineup of returning shows for the year 2023. Fans can expect a mix of beloved favorites and new seasons of popular series, promising an exciting year of entertainment.

Returning Fan Favorites

CBS is bringing back some of its most beloved shows, much to the delight of fans. Among the returning favorites is the critically acclaimed crime drama “NCIS,” which will be entering its 20th season. The show continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling storylines and beloved characters.

Another long-running series making a comeback is the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” After a brief hiatus, the show will return for its 13th season, promising more laughs and heartwarming moments.

New Seasons and Exciting Premieres

CBS is also introducing new seasons of several successful shows. Fans of the gripping legal drama “Bull” can look forward to its 7th season, while those who enjoy the thrilling action of “SEAL Team” will be pleased to know that the show will be returning for its 6th season.

In addition to the returning favorites, CBS has also announced some exciting premieres. One highly anticipated new show is “FBI: International,” a spin-off of the popular crime drama “FBI.” This new addition to the franchise will take viewers on a global journey, exploring international cases and showcasing the talents of a new team of agents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will these shows return?

A: The exact premiere dates for each show have not been announced yet. However, CBS typically unveils its fall lineup in May, so fans can expect more information in the coming months.

Q: Will the original cast members be returning?

A: While CBS has not released specific details about the cast for each show, it is expected that many of the original cast members will be returning. However, changes in the cast are not uncommon in the television industry.

Q: Will there be any crossovers between the shows?

A: CBS has not announced any official crossovers between the returning shows. However, given the interconnected nature of some of these series, surprises and guest appearances are always a possibility.

With an exciting lineup of returning favorites and promising new additions, CBS is set to deliver another year of captivating television in 2023. Fans can eagerly anticipate the announcement of premiere dates and prepare for another season of thrilling drama, laughter, and entertainment.