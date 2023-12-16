What cars does Jimin own?

Breaking News: Revealing the Impressive Car Collection of BTS Star Jimin

In the world of K-pop, BTS has taken the music industry storm, captivating millions of fans worldwide. Among the members of this sensational group, Jimin has not only captured hearts with his mesmerizing vocals and electrifying dance moves but has also caught the attention of car enthusiasts with his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. Let’s take a closer look at the cars that Jimin owns, showcasing his impeccable taste and style.

1. Lamborghini Aventador S

One of the crown jewels in Jimin’s car collection is the sleek and powerful Lamborghini Aventador S. This Italian masterpiece boasts a V12 engine, delivering an astonishing 730 horsepower. With its striking design and exhilarating performance, it’s no wonder Jimin chose this supercar to make a statement.

2. Mercedes-Benz GT63S AMG

Another gem in Jimin’s collection is the Mercedes-Benz GT63S AMG. This high-performance luxury sedan combines elegance and power, featuring a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that produces a jaw-dropping 630 horsepower. Its luxurious interior and cutting-edge technology make it a perfect fit for Jimin’s refined taste.

3. Range Rover Vogue

Adding a touch of sophistication to his collection, Jimin also owns a Range Rover Vogue. This iconic SUV offers a blend of luxury, comfort, and off-road capability. With its spacious interior and advanced features, it’s no surprise that Jimin enjoys cruising around in this stylish and versatile vehicle.

FAQ:

Q: How did Jimin acquire such an impressive car collection?

A: As a member of BTS, Jimin has achieved tremendous success and amassed a considerable fortune. With his hard work and dedication, he has been able to indulge in his passion for luxury cars.

Q: Are these cars customized to Jimin’s preferences?

A: While it is unclear if Jimin has made any specific modifications to his cars, it is not uncommon for celebrities to personalize their vehicles according to their preferences.

Q: What other cars does Jimin own?

A: Apart from the aforementioned cars, Jimin’s car collection is constantly evolving. It is rumored that he also owns a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Bentley Continental GT, among others.

Jimin’s car collection reflects his success, taste, and love for luxury vehicles. With each car exuding its own unique charm, it’s evident that Jimin has an eye for exceptional automobiles. As he continues to make waves in the music industry, fans eagerly await to see what other remarkable cars he will add to his collection in the future.