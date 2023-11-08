What can you not wear at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its strict dress code. Students attending BYU are expected to adhere to a specific set of guidelines when it comes to their attire. While the dress code promotes modesty and professionalism, it also restricts certain clothing choices. Here’s a breakdown of what you cannot wear at BYU.

1. Sleeveless Tops: BYU’s dress code prohibits the wearing of sleeveless tops for both men and women. This includes tank tops, spaghetti straps, and any other shirts that do not cover the shoulders. The university encourages students to opt for shirts with sleeves that cover the entire shoulder.

2. Shorts and Skirts Above the Knee: BYU requires that shorts and skirts be knee-length or longer. This rule applies to both men and women. Mini-skirts and short shorts are not permitted on campus. The university aims to maintain a conservative and respectful environment.

3. Clothing with Offensive Language or Images: BYU expects students to dress in a manner that reflects the values of the university and its affiliation with the LDS Church. Clothing with offensive language, images, or messages that contradict these values are not allowed on campus.

4. Ripped or Torn Clothing: Wearing ripped or torn clothing is also against BYU’s dress code. The university emphasizes the importance of presenting oneself in a neat and professional manner. Clothing with excessive holes or tears is considered inappropriate for the campus setting.

5. Revealing or Tight-Fitting Clothing: BYU encourages students to choose clothing that is loose-fitting and modest. Revealing or tight-fitting clothing, such as low-cut tops, crop tops, or excessively tight pants, is not permitted.

FAQ:

Q: Why does BYU have such a strict dress code?

A: BYU’s dress code is rooted in the university’s commitment to its religious values and the desire to create an environment that promotes modesty, professionalism, and respect.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the dress code?

A: BYU does make exceptions for certain activities, such as athletic events or performances, where specific attire may be required. However, these exceptions are limited and must be approved in advance.

Q: What happens if a student violates the dress code?

A: If a student is found to be in violation of the dress code, they may be asked to change their clothing or face disciplinary action, which could include a warning, probation, or even suspension.

In conclusion, BYU’s dress code sets specific guidelines for what students can and cannot wear on campus. While it may seem strict to some, the dress code aligns with the university’s values and aims to create an environment that fosters modesty, professionalism, and respect.