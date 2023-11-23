New and Delicious Plant-Based Thanksgiving Recipes to Wow Your Guests

Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks for the abundance of food on our tables. While traditional Thanksgiving meals often revolve around turkey or ham, vegan and veggie-based Thanksgiving feasts can be just as delicious and satisfying. If you’re looking to try something different this year, the vegan chefs of TikTok have got you covered with their mouth-watering plant-based recipes.

What’s on the menu for vegans on Thanksgiving? Contrary to popular belief, being vegan doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck with plain rice and beans. You can enjoy classic dishes like mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, and stuffing, all without any animal products. Just check out the recipes from vegan chef @thetofutaylor, whose amazing vegan Thanksgiving spread garnered thousands of likes from TikTok users last year.

Looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer? How about a smoky spinach and artichoke dip TofuTaylor? It’s packed with flavor and perfect for munching on while you wait for the main course. And if mac and cheese is a must-have for your Thanksgiving, TofuTaylor has a recipe that’s made entirely from scratch, including the vegan cheese.

Want a non-traditional twist on mashed potatoes? Try the loaded potato skin recipe from @consciouschris. These crispy skins topped with vegan bacon will surely impress your guests. And if you’re a fan of Red Lobster’s cheddar bay biscuits, @consciouschris has got you covered with a cheesy, dairy-free version.

Not a fan of turkey? No problem! Sweet Simple Vegan has some incredible vegan holiday entrees that go beyond the typical tofurkey. Their vegan vegetable wellington and lentil meatloaf are sure to satisfy even the most die-hard meat lovers at your Thanksgiving table.

If you’re still looking for appetizer ideas, TikTok has plenty of options. From vegan mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy @shortgirltallorder to vegan scalloped potatoes @thissavoryvegan, there’s something for everyone.

This Thanksgiving, explore the world of vegan cooking and discover a whole new array of flavors and textures. Who knows, you might even start a new tradition that will delight your taste buds and leave your guests asking for more.

FAQ:

Q: What kind of recipes can vegans enjoy on Thanksgiving?

A: Vegans can enjoy a wide variety of recipes, including mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, and stuffing, all without any animal products.

Q: Where can I find vegan Thanksgiving recipes?

A: TikTok has a thriving community of vegan chefs who share their delicious plant-based recipes. Some popular accounts include @thetofutaylor, @consciouschris, @shortgirltallorder, and @thissavoryvegan.

Q: What are some alternatives to turkey for Thanksgiving?

A: If you’re looking for alternatives to turkey, you can try dishes like vegan vegetable wellington or lentil meatloaf. These recipes are flavorful and satisfying, perfect for a festive Thanksgiving meal.

Q: Is vegan food bland and boring?

A: Absolutely not! Vegan food can be just as flavorful and exciting as dishes that contain animal products. The key is to use a variety of herbs, spices, and plant-based ingredients to create delicious meals that everyone can enjoy.