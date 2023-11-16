New Guidelines Needed for Public Servants’ Use of Social Media

Social media has become a hotbed of controversy for public servants, leading to disciplinary actions and investigations. The recent resignation of Camille Awada, former president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), serves as a stark reminder of the lack of guidelines in place for public servants when it comes to their social media use.

Awada’s antisemitic Facebook posts from previous years resurfaced, resulting in his resignation from CAPE and termination from his part-time job with the Canadian Football League. Additionally, Statistics Canada, where Awada has worked for over two decades, announced an investigation into his comments.

Unfortunately, Awada is not the first public servant to face repercussions for social media posts. In the past, a senior analyst at the Privy Council Office made posts accusing Western countries of enabling Israel’s “brutal racist apartheid occupation.” Another employee of the Canada Revenue Agency was fired for glorifying acts of terrorism and celebrating the deaths of military personnel.

While the federal service upholds the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector, which emphasizes respect, integrity, and responsible use of resources, there are no specific guidelines regarding social media use. The code, established in 2003, does not even mention social media.

This lack of guidance has led to ongoing controversies, and experts argue that it is time to establish clear guidelines for public servants. Professor Gilles Levasseur, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, highlights the need for updated rules that not only outline acceptable online behavior but also define the consequences for violations.

In addition, it is crucial for public servants to remember that their online presence reflects the image of their institution. Freedom of expression has its limits within organizations, particularly when it attacks human rights or damages the integrity and reputation of others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why do public servants need guidelines for social media use?

Guidelines are necessary to provide clarity and boundaries for public servants’ social media use. Without clear guidelines, controversies can arise, leading to disciplinary actions and investigations.

2. What happens when public servants violate the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector?

When public servants violate the code, they may face consequences such as disciplinary actions, investigations, or even termination from their employment.

3. Why is it important for public servants to be mindful of their online presence?

Public servants represent their institutions, and their online presence can impact the reputation and image of the organization they work for. Maintaining a professional and respectful online presence is crucial for upholding the values of their employer.

4. Should there be strict limitations on public servants’ freedom of expression?

While public servants have the right to freedom of expression, there are limits when it comes to their role within an organization. Criticizing their employer’s policies or attacking human rights and the integrity of others may not be acceptable and can lead to consequences.

5. How can guidelines for social media use be implemented effectively?

Implementing guidelines for social media use requires careful consideration and input from experts in the field. It should outline acceptable behavior, provide examples, and define the consequences of violations. Regular training and awareness programs can also help public servants understand their responsibilities and the impact of their online actions.