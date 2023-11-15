The Need for Clear Guidelines on Public Servants’ Use of Social Media

Public servants’ use of social media has become a recurring issue, with controversies arising due to inappropriate or controversial comments made employees. The lack of clear guidelines on their use of social networks has been identified as a significant factor contributing to these controversies. While the federal service emphasizes the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector, which civil servants are expected to adhere to, this code does not provide specific rules regarding social media usage.

In recent cases, public servants have faced consequences for their social media posts. For instance, Camille Awada, the former president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees, resigned from his position after antisemitic Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019 resurfaced. Similarly, Nisam Siddiqui, a senior analyst, faced an investigation after making posts on social media that criticized Western countries’ relationship with Israel.

The absence of definitive guidelines has led to inconsistent responses to these incidents. While some argue that public servants should have the freedom to express themselves as citizens, others point out that employees represent the image of their institution and should adhere to certain limits. This lack of clarity has resulted in confusion among civil servants about what is acceptable and what could lead to disciplinary action.

Experts, such as University of Ottawa law professor Gilles Levasseur, emphasize the need for updated guidelines that explicitly outline appropriate social media conduct and the consequences for violating these rules. Additionally, there is a call for the values and ethics code to reflect the realities of modern technology.

FAQ

What is the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector?

The Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector is a set of guidelines that govern the behavior and conduct of civil servants in Canada. It emphasizes values such as respect, integrity, and accountability.

Why is there a need for clear guidelines on public servants’ use of social media?

The lack of clear guidelines can lead to inconsistent responses and confusion among public servants. Clear guidelines would provide employees with a framework regarding what is acceptable and what could result in disciplinary action.

Should public servants have the freedom to express themselves on social media?

The question of freedom of expression for public servants on social media is a complex one. While some argue that employees should have the freedom to express themselves as citizens, others believe that civil servants represent their institution and should adhere to certain limits to maintain the integrity and reputation of their organization.

