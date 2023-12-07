Blake Lively: From Hollywood Star to Business Entrepreneur

Blake Lively, known for her captivating performances on the big screen, has also made a name for herself in the business world. Beyond her acting career, Lively has ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own businesses and becoming a successful businesswoman.

What business does Blake Lively own?

Blake Lively is the proud owner of a lifestyle and e-commerce brand called “Preserve.” Launched in 2014, Preserve aimed to showcase and promote unique, handcrafted products from various artisans across the United States. The brand focused on offering a curated selection of fashion, home decor, and lifestyle items.

Preserve aimed to provide a platform for artisans to share their stories and sell their products directly to consumers. Lively’s vision was to create a community that celebrated craftsmanship and supported small businesses.

FAQ

1. Is Preserve still in operation?

No, Preserve ceased operations in October 2015. Despite its initial buzz and Lively’s involvement, the brand faced challenges and struggled to gain traction in the competitive e-commerce market. Lively, however, remains active in the business world and continues to explore new opportunities.

2. What other business ventures has Blake Lively pursued?

Aside from Preserve, Blake Lively has also delved into the world of beauty. In 2013, she became the face of Gucci’s fragrance, Gucci Premiere. Lively’s partnership with Gucci showcased her influence and appeal in the fashion and beauty industry.

Furthermore, Lively has expressed her interest in the food and beverage industry. She has shared her passion for cooking and baking, often posting recipes and culinary adventures on her social media platforms.

While Lively’s business ventures may have evolved over time, her entrepreneurial spirit and drive continue to shine through. Whether on the silver screen or in the boardroom, Blake Lively proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.