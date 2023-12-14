What business did IBM spin off?

IBM Spins Off Kyndryl: A New Era for the IT Services Giant

In a groundbreaking move, IBM has announced the spin-off of its managed infrastructure services unit, which will now operate as an independent company named Kyndryl. This strategic decision marks a significant shift in IBM’s business focus, allowing the company to concentrate on its core capabilities in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

What is a spin-off?

A spin-off refers to the process of creating a new, separate company dividing a portion of an existing company’s assets and operations. This new entity operates independently, with its own management team and shareholders. Spin-offs are often undertaken to streamline operations, unlock value, and allow each company to focus on its specific strengths.

Why did IBM spin off Kyndryl?

IBM’s decision to spin off Kyndryl is part of its ongoing transformation strategy. By separating its managed infrastructure services unit, IBM aims to sharpen its focus on high-growth areas such as hybrid cloud, AI, and quantum computing. This move will enable IBM to better serve its clients’ evolving needs and drive innovation in these cutting-edge technologies.

What does this mean for Kyndryl?

As an independent company, Kyndryl will have the freedom to pursue its own strategic direction and tailor its services to meet the unique demands of its clients. With a global presence and a strong foundation built on IBM’s expertise, Kyndryl is well-positioned to deliver world-class managed infrastructure services to organizations across industries.

What does this mean for IBM?

For IBM, the spin-off of Kyndryl represents a strategic shift towards higher-value offerings. By focusing on cloud computing and AI, IBM aims to leverage its deep industry knowledge and technological prowess to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide. This move aligns with IBM’s vision of becoming a leading provider of hybrid cloud and AI solutions.

In conclusion, IBM’s spin-off of Kyndryl marks a significant milestone in the company’s transformation journey. By streamlining its operations and sharpening its focus, IBM is poised to accelerate innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Meanwhile, Kyndryl emerges as a formidable player in the managed infrastructure services market, ready to provide exceptional services to organizations around the globe.