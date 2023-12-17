What Bundles Include ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content, including live events, original shows, and exclusive coverage. It has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts who want to stay up-to-date with their favorite teams and athletes. However, many people wonder what bundles include ESPN Plus and how they can access this service. In this article, we will explore the various options available for subscribing to ESPN Plus and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service owned ESPN, a leading sports network. It provides access to thousands of live sporting events, including MLB, NHL, UFC, college sports, and more. In addition to live games, ESPN Plus offers original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content that cannot be found on traditional ESPN channels.

What bundles include ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is often bundled with other streaming services to provide a comprehensive entertainment package. One popular bundle is the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus for a discounted price. This bundle allows subscribers to enjoy a wide range of content, from family-friendly Disney movies to popular TV shows and live sports events.

Another option is the Hulu + Live TV bundle, which includes access to Hulu’s extensive streaming library, live TV channels, and ESPN Plus. This bundle is ideal for those who want a complete streaming experience, combining on-demand content with live sports coverage.

FAQ:

1. How much does ESPN Plus cost?

ESPN Plus is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Bundles may offer discounted prices.

2. Can I watch ESPN Plus on multiple devices?

Yes, ESPN Plus allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously. You can watch on your smartphone, tablet, computer, smart TV, or streaming devices like Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

3. Can I cancel my ESPN Plus subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your ESPN Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

In conclusion, ESPN Plus is available in various bundles, offering a range of options for sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts. Whether you choose the Disney Bundle or the Hulu + Live TV bundle, you can enjoy access to ESPN Plus along with other popular streaming services. With its extensive sports coverage and exclusive content, ESPN Plus continues to be a top choice for sports lovers around the world.