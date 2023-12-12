What bundles does Peacock have?

Peacock: A Comprehensive Guide to Its Bundles and Offerings

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has quickly gained traction among viewers seeking a diverse range of content. With its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original programming, Peacock offers a variety of bundles to cater to different preferences and budgets. In this article, we will explore the bundles available on Peacock, providing you with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Peacock Free: The Peacock Free tier is the basic offering that allows users to access a limited selection of content for free. While it provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, news, and sports, it includes advertisements.

Peacock Premium: Peacock Premium is the next level up, offering an ad-supported streaming experience with a more extensive content library. Subscribers to this tier gain access to all the content available on Peacock Free, as well as exclusive shows, movies, and live sports events. However, advertisements are still present during streaming.

Peacock Premium Plus: For those who prefer an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus is the ideal choice. This bundle includes all the benefits of Peacock Premium but eliminates the interruptions caused advertisements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How much does Peacock Premium cost?

A: Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month with ads. The ad-free version, Peacock Premium Plus, is priced at $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I access Peacock Free without creating an account?

A: No, to access Peacock Free, you need to create a free account. However, signing up is a quick and straightforward process.

Q: What devices can I use to stream Peacock?

A: Peacock is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and web browsers. You can check the Peacock website for a complete list of supported devices.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a variety of bundles to suit different preferences and budgets. Whether you opt for the free tier, the ad-supported Premium tier, or the ad-free Premium Plus tier, Peacock provides a vast selection of content to keep you entertained. So, why not explore the bundles and start streaming your favorite shows and movies on Peacock today?