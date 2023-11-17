What Brad Pitt Said About Juliette Lewis?

In a recent interview, Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt opened up about his former relationship with actress Juliette Lewis. The two stars were romantically involved in the early 1990s and have remained close friends ever since. Pitt’s candid remarks shed light on their unique bond and the impact Lewis had on his life and career.

During the interview, Pitt reminisced about his time with Lewis, describing her as a “wild and free spirit” who brought a sense of adventure into his life. He praised her talent and dedication to her craft, acknowledging her as a significant influence on his own acting journey. Pitt credited Lewis with helping him develop a deeper understanding of his own artistic abilities and pushing him to take risks in his career.

When asked about their current relationship, Pitt expressed immense admiration for Lewis, stating that they have maintained a strong friendship over the years. He emphasized the importance of having someone like Lewis in his life, someone who understands the unique challenges and pressures of the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Brad Pitt’s recent comments about Juliette Lewis shed light on their enduring friendship and the impact she had on his life and career. Their relationship serves as a testament to the lasting bonds that can form in the entertainment industry, transcending romantic involvement and evolving into lifelong friendships.