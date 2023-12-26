Movie Celebrities Celebrate Festive Season in Style

Christmas festivities were in full swing in the film industry, and celebrities took to social media to share their joy with fans. The pictures posted these stars showcase the glamour and love that filled their celebrations.

Alia Bhatt, known for her close bond with her family, shared a heartwarming photo of herself with her mother and sister. The caption expressed her gratitude for the love and support they provide.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s husband, joined the festivities and was seen attending a Christmas lunch hosted the Kapoors. The lunch also gave the couple an opportunity to introduce their daughter, Raha, to the world. In the photo, they were surrounded their loved ones, including Karisma Kapoor and her children.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, shared a romantic moment in their Christmas picture. The absence of mistletoe didn’t stop them from exchanging a sweet kiss.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas found a cozy spot to capture their Christmas memories together. The couple looked happy and relaxed as they posed for the camera.

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion choices, had eyes only for her Christmas cake. Her love for cakes was evident in the adorable photo she posted.

Other celebrities, such as Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Diana Penty, also shared snippets of their Christmas celebrations with fans. Each photo showcased their unique style and personality.

The festive season is a time for joy, love, and togetherness, and these movie celebrities sure know how to celebrate it in style. From intimate family gatherings to romantic moments, their social media posts provide a glimpse into their lives and help fans feel connected to their favorite stars.