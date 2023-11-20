What Billie Eilish Song Is In Barbie?

In a surprising collaboration between the iconic doll brand Barbie and the talented singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of a new Barbie doll inspired the artist. The partnership aims to celebrate individuality, self-expression, and empowerment, all values that both Barbie and Eilish embody.

The announcement of this unique collaboration has sparked a wave of excitement among fans of both Barbie and Billie Eilish. One question that has been on everyone’s mind is: “What Billie Eilish song will be featured in the Barbie campaign?”

The answer to this burning question is none other than Billie Eilish’s hit song “Bad Guy.” This catchy and rebellious track perfectly captures the essence of both Eilish’s music and the Barbie brand’s new direction. The song’s lyrics, which embrace a sense of confidence and nonconformity, align perfectly with the message of self-expression that Barbie and Eilish are promoting.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Billie Eilish-inspired Barbie doll be released?

A: The release date for the doll has not been officially announced yet. However, fans can expect it to hit stores in the near future.

Q: Will the doll resemble Billie Eilish?

A: Yes, the doll will be inspired Billie Eilish’s unique style and image. It will feature her signature green hair, oversized clothing, and accessories that reflect her personal fashion choices.

Q: Can I pre-order the Billie Eilish Barbie doll?

A: As of now, pre-orders for the doll have not been made available. Keep an eye on official Barbie channels and retailers for updates on when pre-orders will be open.

Q: Will there be any other Billie Eilish-themed merchandise released alongside the doll?

A: While details about additional merchandise have not been revealed, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were other Billie Eilish-themed products released in conjunction with the doll.

The collaboration between Barbie and Billie Eilish is a testament to the power of music and its ability to transcend boundaries. It is an exciting opportunity for fans to celebrate their love for both the iconic doll and the talented artist. With “Bad Guy” as the soundtrack to this campaign, it’s clear that this collaboration will be a hit among fans of all ages.