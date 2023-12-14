What big shows are on Peacock?

What’s Streaming on Peacock: A Guide to the Big Shows

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, has quickly become a popular destination for TV lovers seeking a wide range of content. With a vast library of shows and movies, Peacock offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, gripping dramas, or thrilling crime series, Peacock has you covered. Here’s a rundown of some of the big shows currently available on the platform.

The Office: One of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, “The Office” has found a new home on Peacock. Follow the hilarious antics of the Dunder Mifflin employees as they navigate the ups and downs of office life. With nine seasons of laughs, this show is a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts.

Parks and Recreation: Another hit sitcom, “Parks and Recreation” takes viewers on a journey through the quirky world of local government. Join Leslie Knope and her dedicated team as they strive to make Pawnee, Indiana a better place. With its heartwarming characters and clever humor, this show is sure to brighten your day.

Yellowstone: For those craving a gripping drama, “Yellowstone” delivers. Starring Kevin Costner, this series explores the violent and dangerous world of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. With its stunning cinematography and intense storytelling, “Yellowstone” is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

FAQ:

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier includes limited content, while the premium tier, available at $4.99 per month, provides access to the full library of shows and movies.

Can I watch Peacock on my TV?

Yes, Peacock is available on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. You can also access it on your computer or mobile device.

Is Peacock available internationally?

Currently, Peacock is only available in the United States. However, NBCUniversal has plans to expand its availability to other countries in the future.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a diverse selection of big shows that cater to different tastes and interests. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, drama, or anything in between, Peacock has you covered. With its affordable pricing and easy accessibility, it’s no wonder that this streaming service has quickly gained popularity among TV enthusiasts. So grab your popcorn and start streaming your favorite shows on Peacock today!