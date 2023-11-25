What Bible do the Messianic Jews use?

Messianic Judaism is a religious movement that combines elements of Judaism and Christianity, with its followers, known as Messianic Jews, believing in Jesus as the Messiah. One question that often arises is which version of the Bible do Messianic Jews use? Let’s explore this topic and provide some answers to frequently asked questions.

FAQ:

Q: What is Messianic Judaism?

A: Messianic Judaism is a religious movement that emerged in the 1960s, combining Jewish traditions and beliefs with the recognition of Jesus as the Messiah.

Q: Do Messianic Jews use the same Bible as other Christians?

A: While Messianic Jews share many beliefs with Christians, they often prefer to use a version of the Bible that includes the Hebrew Scriptures (Old Testament) and the New Testament.

Q: Which Bible translation do Messianic Jews commonly use?

A: The most commonly used Bible translation among Messianic Jews is the Complete Jewish Bible (CJB). This translation seeks to present the Scriptures in a way that emphasizes their Jewish context and the Jewishness of Jesus.

Q: What makes the Complete Jewish Bible unique?

A: The CJB is unique because it uses Hebrew names and terms, such as Yeshua instead of Jesus and Adonai instead of Lord. It also includes Jewish cultural references and idioms to help readers better understand the original Jewish context of the Scriptures.

Q: Are there other Bible translations used Messianic Jews?

A: Yes, some Messianic Jews may also use other translations such as the New American Standard Bible (NASB), the English Standard Version (ESV), or the New International Version (NIV). However, the CJB remains the most popular choice within the Messianic Jewish community.

In conclusion, Messianic Jews often use the Complete Jewish Bible (CJB) as their preferred version of the Bible. This translation aims to present the Scriptures in a way that highlights their Jewish context and the Jewishness of Jesus. While other translations may also be used, the CJB remains the most widely used among Messianic Jews.