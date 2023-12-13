What Bible do JW read?

What Bible Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Read?

Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian denomination known for their distinctive beliefs and practices, have their own translation of the Bible called the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures (NWT). This translation is used exclusively Jehovah’s Witnesses and is considered their authoritative scriptural text.

The New World Translation was first published in 1961 and has since undergone several revisions to ensure accuracy and clarity. It was produced a committee of Jehovah’s Witnesses who aimed to create a translation that reflected their unique theological perspectives. The NWT is available in multiple languages and is widely used Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide.

FAQ:

Why do Jehovah’s Witnesses use their own translation?

Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that the New World Translation is a more accurate rendering of the original Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek texts than other translations. They argue that many traditional translations contain biases or inaccuracies that can distort the intended meaning of the Scriptures.

What are some distinctive features of the New World Translation?

One notable feature of the NWT is the consistent use of the name “Jehovah” throughout the Old Testament, whereas most other translations use “LORD” or “GOD” in capital letters. Additionally, the NWT includes footnotes and appendices that provide additional insights and explanations based on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ interpretations of the text.

Is the New World Translation accepted other Christian denominations?

The NWT is not widely accepted other Christian denominations due to concerns about its accuracy and the theological biases of its translators. Critics argue that the translation deviates from accepted scholarly standards and may introduce theological biases that align with Jehovah’s Witnesses’ beliefs.

In conclusion, Jehovah’s Witnesses read the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures, a translation specifically produced and for their religious community. While this translation is not widely accepted other Christian denominations, it holds great significance for Jehovah’s Witnesses as their authoritative scriptural text.