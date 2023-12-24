What BBC shows are on Peacock?

Peacock Streaming Service: A New Home for BBC Shows

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has recently become a go-to platform for fans of British television. With its extensive library of content, Peacock offers a wide range of BBC shows, allowing viewers to indulge in their favorite British dramas, comedies, and documentaries. Whether you’re a fan of gripping crime series or light-hearted sitcoms, Peacock has something to cater to every taste.

What BBC shows can you find on Peacock?

Peacock boasts an impressive collection of BBC shows, including beloved classics and exciting new releases. Fans of period dramas can immerse themselves in the captivating world of “Downton Abbey” or follow the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family in “Belgravia.” If you’re in the mood for a thrilling crime series, “Luther” starring Idris Elba is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. For those seeking a good laugh, the hilarious antics of “The Office” UK version, created Ricky Gervais, are readily available.

FAQ:

1. What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal, offering a vast selection of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content.

2. How can I access Peacock?

Peacock is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. You can download the Peacock app or access it through your web browser.

3. Are all BBC shows available on Peacock?

While Peacock offers a wide range of BBC shows, it may not have every single title due to licensing agreements and availability. However, the platform regularly updates its library, so new shows may become available over time.

4. Is Peacock free?

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free version includes a limited selection of content with ads, while the premium subscription provides access to the full library without ads.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of British television or simply looking to explore new shows, Peacock is undoubtedly a fantastic platform to discover and enjoy a wide array of BBC content. With its user-friendly interface and diverse selection, Peacock ensures that viewers can easily access their favorite BBC shows anytime, anywhere. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to embark on a binge-watching journey through the best of British television on Peacock!