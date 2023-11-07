What baby was on the first cover of TV Guide in 1953?

In the early days of television, when the medium was still finding its footing, a little baby made history becoming the first-ever cover star of TV Guide. This iconic magazine, which has been a staple in American households for decades, featured a cherubic face that would go on to become a symbol of the television industry’s growth and popularity.

The baby in question was none other than Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of the legendary comedy duo Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. At the time, their hit show “I Love Lucy” was dominating the airwaves, and the decision to feature their adorable son on the cover of TV Guide was a stroke of genius.

The cover, which was published on April 3, 1953, showcased a close-up of baby Desi’s face, capturing his innocent charm and captivating the hearts of millions of Americans. This groundbreaking move TV Guide marked the beginning of a tradition that would continue for years to come, with celebrities and their children gracing the covers of the magazine.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Desi Arnaz Jr. chosen for the first cover of TV Guide?

A: Desi Arnaz Jr. was chosen because his parents, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, were the stars of the immensely popular show “I Love Lucy” at the time. The magazine wanted to capitalize on the show’s success and decided to feature their son on the cover.

Q: Was Desi Arnaz Jr.’s appearance on the cover significant?

A: Yes, it was significant because it marked the first time a baby had been featured on the cover of TV Guide. This decision set a precedent for future covers, which often featured celebrities and their families.

Q: How did the public react to Desi Arnaz Jr.’s cover?

A: The public reacted with great enthusiasm and affection. Desi Arnaz Jr.’s cherubic face became an instant hit, and the cover was widely praised for its adorable and heartwarming nature.

Q: Did Desi Arnaz Jr. pursue a career in the entertainment industry?

A: Yes, Desi Arnaz Jr. followed in his parents’ footsteps and pursued a career in show business. He became an actor, musician, and producer, making a name for himself in the industry.

In conclusion, the first cover of TV Guide in 1953 featured the adorable face of Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. This historic moment marked the beginning of a tradition that would continue for years to come, with celebrities and their families gracing the covers of the magazine. Desi Arnaz Jr.’s appearance on the cover remains a significant milestone in the history of television and popular culture.