What Awards Have Selena Gomez Won?

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented American singer, actress, and producer, has achieved remarkable success throughout her career. Not only has she captivated audiences with her powerful vocals and acting skills, but she has also been recognized and honored with numerous prestigious awards. Let’s take a closer look at some of the accolades Selena Gomez has received over the years.

Billboard Women in Music Awards: Selena Gomez has been honored multiple times at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. In 2017, she was named Woman of the Year, recognizing her impact on the music industry and her philanthropic efforts. Additionally, she received the Chart-Topper Award in 2015 for her hit single “Good for You.”

Teen Choice Awards: Gomez has been a favorite among teenage audiences, as evidenced her numerous Teen Choice Awards. She has won a staggering 22 Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Female Artist, Choice Break-Up Song, and Choice Summer Song.

MTV Video Music Awards: Known for her visually stunning music videos, Selena Gomez has also been recognized at the MTV Video Music Awards. In 2013, she won the Best Pop Video award for her hit song “Come & Get It.”

People’s Choice Awards: Selena Gomez has been a favorite among fans, as demonstrated her wins at the People’s Choice Awards. She has won several awards, including Favorite Breakout Artist and Favorite Female Artist.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Billboard Women in Music Awards?

A: The Billboard Women in Music Awards is an annual event that honors women who have made significant contributions to the music industry.

Q: How many Teen Choice Awards has Selena Gomez won?

A: Selena Gomez has won a total of 22 Teen Choice Awards.

Q: What is the MTV Video Music Awards?

A: The MTV Video Music Awards is an annual awards show that honors the best music videos of the year.

Q: How many People’s Choice Awards has Selena Gomez won?

A: Selena Gomez has won several People’s Choice Awards, including Favorite Breakout Artist and Favorite Female Artist.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. With a collection of awards from prestigious events such as the Billboard Women in Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and People’s Choice Awards, she has solidified her place as one of the most successful and beloved artists of her generation.