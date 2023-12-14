What artists had the most watched halftime show?

Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Which Artists Drew the Largest Audiences?

The Super Bowl halftime show has become an iconic event in its own right, attracting millions of viewers from around the world. Over the years, numerous artists have graced the stage, delivering unforgettable performances that have left a lasting impact on pop culture. But which artists have had the most watched halftime shows? Let’s take a closer look.

Michael Jackson: The King of Pop Reigns Supreme

One name that immediately comes to mind when discussing the most watched halftime shows is Michael Jackson. The legendary King of Pop’s performance during Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 drew an astounding 133.4 million viewers. Jackson’s electrifying stage presence and captivating dance moves left the audience in awe, solidifying his status as one of the greatest performers of all time.

Beyoncé: A Flawless Performance

Another artist who left an indelible mark on the Super Bowl halftime show is Beyoncé. Her performance during Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 attracted a staggering 110.8 million viewers. Beyoncé’s high-energy set, accompanied a reunion with her Destiny’s Child bandmates, showcased her immense talent and cemented her status as a global superstar.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Super Bowl halftime show?

A: The Super Bowl halftime show is a live musical performance that takes place during the halftime break of the annual Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the United States.

Q: How is viewership measured for the halftime show?

A: Viewership for the Super Bowl halftime show is measured the number of people tuning in to watch the performance on television or through online streaming platforms.

Q: Are there any other artists who have had highly watched halftime shows?

A: Yes, several other artists have had highly watched halftime shows, including Prince, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars, among others. Each of these performances drew millions of viewers and left a lasting impact on the Super Bowl’s cultural significance.

In conclusion, Michael Jackson and Beyoncé are among the artists who have had the most watched halftime shows in Super Bowl history. Their performances captivated audiences worldwide and solidified their places in music history. As the Super Bowl continues to evolve, we eagerly anticipate the next artist who will take the stage and leave us in awe.