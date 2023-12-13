What are USC fans called?

What is the Nickname for USC Fans?

Los Angeles, CA – The University of Southern California (USC) boasts a rich history of athletic success, with a passionate fan base that supports their teams through thick and thin. But have you ever wondered what USC fans are called? Well, wonder no more! USC fans proudly refer to themselves as “Trojans.”

The term “Trojans” has been associated with USC since the early 1900s, when the university adopted it as their official nickname. Inspired the ancient Greek warriors of Troy, the name symbolizes strength, resilience, and a fierce competitive spirit – qualities that USC fans embody as they cheer on their beloved teams.

Frequently Asked Questions about USC Fans:

Q: What is the significance of the Trojan mascot?

A: The Trojan mascot, known as “Traveler,” is a white horse ridden a student dressed as a Trojan warrior. The tradition of Traveler dates back to 1961 and serves as a symbol of the Trojan spirit and tradition.

Q: Are there any specific traditions associated with USC fans?

A: USC fans have several cherished traditions, including the “Fight On!” chant, the lighting of the Victory Bell after a win against rival UCLA, and the “Conquest” song played the Trojan Marching Band.

Q: How loyal are USC fans?

A: USC fans are known for their unwavering loyalty and dedication to their teams. Whether it’s football, basketball, or any other sport, Trojans can be found filling stadiums and arenas, proudly wearing cardinal and gold, and cheering their hearts out for their beloved Trojans.

Q: Are USC fans considered one of the most passionate fan bases?

A: Absolutely! USC fans are renowned for their passion and enthusiasm. They create an electric atmosphere at games, making the experience unforgettable for both players and fellow fans.

So, the next time you come across a USC fan, remember to address them as Trojans. Their unwavering support and dedication to their teams make them an integral part of the USC community. Fight On, Trojans!