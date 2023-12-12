What are UCLA’s values?

UCLA’s Core Values: Shaping the Future through Excellence and Diversity

Los Angeles, CA – As one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) holds a set of core values that guide its mission of education, research, and service. These values are deeply ingrained in the university’s culture and shape the experiences of its students, faculty, and staff.

Excellence: At UCLA, excellence is not just a goal but a way of life. The university strives for excellence in all aspects of its operations, from academic programs to research initiatives. With a commitment to providing a world-class education, UCLA attracts top-tier faculty and students who are driven to achieve their full potential. The pursuit of excellence is evident in the university’s rigorous academic standards, innovative research, and dedication to fostering critical thinking and intellectual growth.

Diversity: UCLA celebrates diversity in all its forms. The university recognizes that a diverse community enriches the educational experience and promotes a more inclusive society. With students and faculty from all walks of life, UCLA embraces different perspectives, cultures, and backgrounds. This commitment to diversity extends beyond the campus, as UCLA actively engages with local and global communities to address social, economic, and environmental challenges.

FAQ:

Q: How does UCLA promote diversity?

A: UCLA promotes diversity through various initiatives, including recruitment efforts to attract a diverse student body and faculty, scholarships and financial aid programs to support underrepresented students, and the establishment of cultural centers and organizations that provide resources and support for diverse communities.

Q: What opportunities does UCLA offer for research?

A: UCLA is renowned for its research programs across a wide range of disciplines. The university provides numerous opportunities for students and faculty to engage in groundbreaking research, including access to state-of-the-art facilities, funding for research projects, and collaborations with leading experts in their fields.

Q: How does UCLA contribute to the community?

A: UCLA is committed to serving the community through various outreach programs and partnerships. The university’s faculty and students actively participate in community service initiatives, volunteer work, and research projects that address pressing societal issues, such as healthcare disparities, environmental sustainability, and social justice.

In conclusion, UCLA’s core values of excellence and diversity are the driving forces behind its commitment to shaping the future. By fostering a culture of excellence and embracing diversity, UCLA continues to inspire and empower its community to make a positive impact on the world.