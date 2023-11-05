What are tweets called now?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, it seems that even the most familiar terms can change overnight. One such term that has undergone a transformation is the word “tweet.” Originally coined Twitter to describe the short messages users post on their platform, the term has now taken on a broader meaning.

Redefined as “Fleets”

Twitter recently introduced a new feature called “Fleets,” which essentially serves as their version of disappearing stories, similar to those found on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. With Fleets, users can share temporary posts that disappear after 24 hours. These posts can include text, photos, and videos, allowing users to express themselves in a more ephemeral manner.

Why the change?

Twitter’s decision to introduce Fleets was driven the desire to provide users with a more casual and spontaneous way to share their thoughts and experiences. By adopting the concept of disappearing content, Twitter aims to encourage users to feel more comfortable expressing themselves without the fear of their posts being permanently etched into the public record.

FAQ

Q: Are tweets still a thing?

A: Absolutely! Despite the introduction of Fleets, tweets are still very much a part of Twitter. Fleets simply offer an additional way for users to share content temporarily.

Q: Can I still reply to Fleets?

A: Yes, you can reply to Fleets just like you would with regular tweets. However, unlike tweets, Fleets can only be replied to via direct messages.

Q: How long do Fleets last?

A: Fleets disappear after 24 hours, so they are only visible for a limited time. This temporary nature is what sets them apart from traditional tweets.

Q: Can I retweet a Fleet?

A: No, at the moment, Twitter does not allow users to retweet or publicly share someone else’s Fleet. However, you can react to a Fleet sending a direct message to the user.

In conclusion, while the term “tweet” still refers to the short messages posted on Twitter, the introduction of Fleets has expanded the definition. Fleets offer users a new way to share temporary content, adding a more casual and spontaneous element to the platform. So, the next time you hear someone talking about tweets, remember that they might actually be referring to Fleets!