What are the words on TV called?

In the world of television, there are many technical terms and jargon that can be confusing to the average viewer. One such term is “lower thirds,” which refers to the words or graphics that appear at the bottom of the screen during a TV program. These lower thirds provide important information such as the name of a person being interviewed, a news headline, or even a location.

Lower thirds are an essential part of television production as they help viewers understand and navigate the content they are watching. They are typically designed to be visually appealing and easy to read, often using bold fonts and contrasting colors to stand out against the background.

FAQ:

What is the purpose of lower thirds?

Lower thirds serve several purposes. They provide context and information about the content being shown on screen, such as identifying a person or location. They can also be used to display news headlines, quotes, or other relevant information.

How are lower thirds created?

Lower thirds are typically created graphic designers or video editors using specialized software. They can be pre-designed templates that are customized for each specific use or created from scratch for a unique look.

Are lower thirds used in all TV programs?

Lower thirds are commonly used in news programs, interviews, documentaries, and other types of television shows where it is important to provide additional information to the viewers. However, not all TV programs use lower thirds, especially those that rely more on visual storytelling or have a more artistic approach.

Can lower thirds be distracting?

When designed properly, lower thirds should enhance the viewing experience without being distracting. However, if they are poorly designed or contain too much information, they can become overwhelming and take away from the content being shown on screen.

In conclusion, lower thirds are the words or graphics that appear at the bottom of the screen during a TV program. They serve the purpose of providing important information and context to the viewers. While they are commonly used in news programs and interviews, their usage may vary depending on the type of TV show. When designed effectively, lower thirds can enhance the viewing experience without being distracting.