What are the values of IFC?

The Core Values of the International Finance Corporation (IFC)

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is a global development institution that aims to promote sustainable economic growth in emerging markets. As a member of the World Bank Group, the IFC provides investment and advisory services to private sector companies in developing countries. With a focus on creating opportunities for people to escape poverty and improve their lives, the IFC operates based on a set of core values.

1. Development Impact

The IFC is committed to making a positive difference in the countries it operates in. Its primary goal is to contribute to sustainable development supporting projects that generate economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

2. Excellence

The IFC strives for excellence in all aspects of its work. It sets high standards for itself and its clients, aiming to deliver the best possible outcomes. By leveraging its global expertise and knowledge, the IFC seeks to provide innovative solutions to development challenges.

3. Integrity

Integrity is a fundamental value for the IFC. It upholds the highest ethical standards and expects the same from its staff and clients. The IFC promotes transparency, accountability, and responsible business practices to ensure that its operations have a positive impact on society.

4. Teamwork

The IFC recognizes the importance of collaboration and teamwork in achieving its goals. It actively seeks partnerships with governments, businesses, and other stakeholders to leverage resources and expertise. By working together, the IFC aims to maximize its development impact and create sustainable change.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the role of the IFC?

A: The IFC’s role is to promote private sector investment in developing countries to support economic growth and reduce poverty.

Q: How does the IFC select its projects?

A: The IFC assesses projects based on their potential development impact, financial viability, and environmental and social sustainability.

Q: Does the IFC provide grants or loans?

A: The IFC primarily provides loans and equity investments to private sector companies. However, it also offers advisory services and technical assistance to support project development.

Q: How does the IFC measure its impact?

A: The IFC uses various indicators to measure its development impact, including job creation, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and improvements in access to essential services.

In conclusion, the IFC’s core values of development impact, excellence, integrity, and teamwork guide its operations and shape its approach to promoting sustainable economic growth in emerging markets. Through its investments and advisory services, the IFC aims to create lasting positive change and improve the lives of people in developing countries.