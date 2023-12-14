What are the top 10 most watched Super Bowls?

The 10 Most Watched Super Bowls in History

Every year, millions of people around the world gather around their television screens to witness the spectacle that is the Super Bowl. This annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) has become a cultural phenomenon, attracting viewers not only for the game itself but also for the halftime show and the highly anticipated commercials. Over the years, some Super Bowls have captured the attention of audiences more than others, breaking records and becoming the most-watched events in television history. Here are the top 10 most watched Super Bowls of all time:

1. Super Bowl XLIX (2015)

The New England Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling game that drew in a staggering 114.4 million viewers. The Patriots emerged victorious with a final score of 28-24.

2. Super Bowl LI (2017)

In a historic comeback, the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. This game attracted 113.7 million viewers, making it the second most-watched Super Bowl ever.

3. Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the Denver Broncos in this game, winning a score of 43-8. It captivated an audience of 112.2 million viewers.

4. Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl, this game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers drew in 111.9 million viewers. The Broncos emerged as the champions with a final score of 24-10.

5. Super Bowl XLVI (2012)

The New York Giants faced off against the New England Patriots in a rematch of their Super Bowl XLII showdown. This game attracted 111.3 million viewers, with the Giants winning a score of 21-17.

6. Super Bowl XLV (2011)

The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers battled it out in this game, which drew in 111 million viewers. The Packers emerged victorious with a final score of 31-25.

7. Super Bowl XLVII (2013)

Also known as the “Harbaugh Bowl,” this game featured brothers Jim and John Harbaugh coaching against each other. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling match that attracted 108.7 million viewers.

8. Super Bowl XLIII (2009)

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals in a game that captivated an audience of 98.7 million viewers. The Steelers secured their victory with a final score of 27-23.

9. Super Bowl XLII (2008)

In a stunning upset, the New York Giants defeated the previously undefeated New England Patriots in this game, which drew in 97.5 million viewers. The final score was 17-14 in favor of the Giants.

10. Super Bowl XLIV (2010)

The New Orleans Saints faced off against the Indianapolis Colts in a game that attracted 106.5 million viewers. The Saints emerged as the champions with a final score of 31-17.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL), played between the champions of the league’s two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).

What determines the viewership of a Super Bowl?

Viewership of the Super Bowl is influenced various factors, including the teams playing, the competitiveness of the game, the halftime show, and the commercials. The popularity of the teams involved often plays a significant role in attracting viewers.

How are viewership numbers calculated?

Viewership numbers are calculated Nielsen Media Research, which uses a sample of households equipped with Nielsen meters to estimate the total number of viewers watching a particular program.

These top 10 most watched Super Bowls have left an indelible mark on the history of television. As the Super Bowl continues to captivate audiences year after year, it remains to be seen which games will join this prestigious list in the future.