What are the new FX shows for 2023?

FX, the popular American cable and satellite television channel, has announced an exciting lineup of new shows for the year 2023. With a reputation for producing critically acclaimed and groundbreaking content, FX continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and captivate audiences worldwide. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, here are some of the highly anticipated shows coming to FX in 2023.

The Old Guard: Based on the hit comic book series Greg Rucka, “The Old Guard” follows a group of immortal mercenaries who must navigate a world filled with danger and betrayal. With its mix of action, suspense, and supernatural elements, this series promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of the genre.

Untitled Horror Anthology: FX is known for its successful anthology series, and 2023 will see the launch of a new horror anthology that is sure to send shivers down viewers’ spines. Each episode will feature a standalone story, exploring different themes and subgenres within the horror genre.

Untitled Comedy Series: Comedy lovers can look forward to a new untitled series that promises to deliver laughs and entertainment. While details about the show are still under wraps, FX has a track record of producing hilarious and innovative comedies, so expectations are high.

FAQ:

Q: What is an anthology series?

An anthology series is a television show that presents a different story and set of characters in each episode or season. This format allows for a diverse range of storytelling and often attracts top-tier talent due to the limited time commitment.

Q: When will these shows premiere?

FX has not yet announced specific premiere dates for these shows. However, they are expected to debut sometime in 2023. Stay tuned for further updates from FX regarding release dates.

Q: How can I watch these shows?

FX shows are typically available to watch on the FX cable channel, as well as through various streaming platforms such as FX on Hulu. Check with your local cable provider or streaming service for availability in your region.

As the year 2023 approaches, FX continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering compelling and innovative content. With a diverse range of genres and storytelling styles, these new shows are sure to captivate audiences and solidify FX’s position as a leader in the television industry. So mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting year of television ahead.