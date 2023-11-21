What are the free live TV channels on Roku?

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a wide range of entertainment options for its users. While many people are familiar with the paid subscription channels available on Roku, there are also several free live TV channels that provide access to a variety of content. These channels offer a great way to enjoy live television without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

One of the most popular free live TV channels on Roku is Pluto TV. Pluto TV offers over 250 channels, including news, sports, movies, and more. It features a diverse range of content from popular networks like CNN, NBC News, and MTV. With Pluto TV, users can enjoy live streaming of their favorite shows and movies without any subscription fees.

Another notable free live TV channel on Roku is The Roku Channel. This channel offers a mix of live TV, on-demand movies, and TV shows. It includes a selection of popular networks such as ABC News, Cheddar, and Stadium. The Roku Channel also provides access to a wide range of movies and TV shows from various genres.

In addition to Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, there are several other free live TV channels available on the platform. These include NewsON, which offers live local news broadcasts from across the United States, and Tubi, which provides a vast library of movies and TV shows.

FAQ:

Q: Are these free live TV channels completely free?

A: Yes, these channels are free to access and do not require any subscription fees. However, they may include advertisements during the content.

Q: Can I watch live sports on these free channels?

A: Yes, some of these channels offer live sports content. Pluto TV, for example, has dedicated sports channels that broadcast live games and events.

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription to access these channels?

A: No, these channels can be accessed directly through the Roku device without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. However, an internet connection is required.

In conclusion, Roku provides a range of free live TV channels that offer a diverse selection of content. From news and sports to movies and TV shows, these channels provide an excellent alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With the convenience of streaming and the cost-effectiveness of free access, Roku users can enjoy live television without breaking the bank.