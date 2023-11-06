What are the considerations for non-visual content on Pinterest?

Pinterest, the popular visual discovery platform, is known for its vibrant and visually appealing content. However, it’s not just limited to images and videos. In recent years, Pinterest has expanded its capabilities to accommodate non-visual content as well. This opens up new opportunities for businesses and content creators to engage with their audience in unique ways. But what are the considerations for non-visual content on Pinterest? Let’s explore.

First and foremost, it’s important to understand what non-visual content means in the context of Pinterest. Non-visual content refers to any form of content that doesn’t rely solely on images or videos to convey its message. This can include text-based posts, articles, blog posts, infographics, and even audio content.

When creating non-visual content for Pinterest, it’s crucial to optimize it for search. Just like visual content, non-visual content should be keyword-rich and include relevant hashtags. This will help your content reach a wider audience and increase its visibility on the platform.

Another consideration is the formatting of your non-visual content. Pinterest has a unique layout that favors vertical images and videos. While non-visual content may not adhere to this format, it’s still important to make it visually appealing. Use eye-catching headlines, bullet points, and subheadings to break up the text and make it more digestible for users.

Additionally, consider the context in which your non-visual content will be consumed. Pinterest is often used as a source of inspiration and ideas. Therefore, your non-visual content should provide valuable information, tips, or insights that users can save and refer back to later.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use non-visual content on Pinterest?

A: Yes, Pinterest now supports non-visual content such as text-based posts, articles, blog posts, infographics, and audio content.

Q: How can I optimize my non-visual content for search on Pinterest?

A: To optimize your non-visual content for search, make sure to include relevant keywords and hashtags in your titles, descriptions, and captions.

Q: What formatting tips should I keep in mind for non-visual content on Pinterest?

A: While non-visual content may not adhere to the vertical image and video format, it’s still important to make it visually appealing. Use eye-catching headlines, bullet points, and subheadings to break up the text and make it more engaging for users.

Q: What should be the focus of my non-visual content on Pinterest?

A: Your non-visual content should provide valuable information, tips, or insights that users can save and refer back to later. Consider the context in which your content will be consumed and aim to inspire and provide ideas to your audience.

In conclusion, non-visual content on Pinterest opens up new possibilities for businesses and content creators. By optimizing your non-visual content for search, formatting it effectively, and providing valuable information, you can effectively engage with your audience on this visually-driven platform.