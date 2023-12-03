What are the 8 rights of individuals under GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a comprehensive set of data protection laws that came into effect in the European Union (EU) in 2018. It aims to give individuals more control over their personal data and ensure that organizations handle this data responsibly. Under the GDPR, individuals are granted several rights that empower them to have greater control over their personal information. Here are the 8 key rights individuals have under the GDPR:

1. The right to be informed: Individuals have the right to know how their personal data is being collected, processed, and used. Organizations must provide clear and transparent information about their data processing activities.

2. The right of access: Individuals have the right to request access to their personal data held an organization. This includes the right to obtain confirmation of whether or not their data is being processed and to receive a copy of the data.

3. The right to rectification: Individuals have the right to request the correction of inaccurate or incomplete personal data. If an organization holds incorrect information about an individual, they must rectify it promptly.

4. The right to erasure: Also known as the “right to be forgotten,” individuals have the right to request the deletion of their personal data. This right is not absolute and can be limited in certain circumstances, such as when data retention is required law.

5. The right to restrict processing: Individuals have the right to request the restriction or suppression of their personal data. This means that an organization can store the data but not use it.

6. The right to data portability: Individuals have the right to receive their personal data in a structured, commonly used, and machine-readable format. They can also request that this data be transmitted to another organization.

7. The right to object: Individuals have the right to object to the processing of their personal data for certain purposes, such as direct marketing. Organizations must stop processing the data unless they can demonstrate compelling legitimate grounds for the processing.

8. The right not to be subject to automated decision-making: Individuals have the right to object to decisions made solely based on automated processing, including profiling, if these decisions significantly affect them.

FAQ:

Q: What is personal data?

A: Personal data refers to any information that relates to an identified or identifiable individual. It can include names, addresses, email addresses, identification numbers, and even IP addresses.

Q: Who does the GDPR apply to?

A: The GDPR applies to any organization that processes personal data of individuals residing in the EU, regardless of where the organization is located.

Q: What happens if an organization fails to comply with the GDPR?

A: Non-compliance with the GDPR can result in significant fines and penalties. Organizations can be fined up to 4% of their annual global turnover or €20 million, whichever is higher.

In conclusion, the GDPR grants individuals several rights that give them more control over their personal data. These rights empower individuals to make informed decisions about how their data is used and ensure that organizations handle their information responsibly.