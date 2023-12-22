What are the 7 Aztec tribes?

Unveiling the 7 Mighty Aztec Tribes: A Journey into Ancient Mexico

Mexico, a land rich in history and culture, was once home to the mighty Aztec civilization. Within this civilization, there were seven prominent tribes that played a significant role in shaping the Aztec empire. Let’s embark on a journey to discover these tribes and delve into their fascinating stories.

The Aztecs: A Brief Overview

The Aztecs were a Mesoamerican civilization that flourished between the 14th and 16th centuries. They established their capital city, Tenochtitlan, on the site of present-day Mexico City. The Aztecs were known for their advanced agricultural practices, intricate architecture, and complex social structure.

The Seven Aztec Tribes

1. Colhua: The Colhua tribe was one of the oldest and most influential tribes. They were skilled warriors and played a crucial role in the expansion of the Aztec empire.

2. Tepanec: The Tepanec tribe was known for their expertise in engineering and architecture. They constructed impressive structures, including aqueducts and causeways, which contributed to the development of Tenochtitlan.

3. Acolhua: The Acolhua tribe was renowned for their agricultural knowledge. They were skilled farmers and played a vital role in sustaining the Aztec population through their advanced farming techniques.

4. Tlaxcalan: The Tlaxcalan tribe was a fierce and independent group that resisted Aztec domination. They were skilled warriors and eventually formed an alliance with the Spanish conquistadors against the Aztecs.

5. Xochimilca: The Xochimilca tribe were expert canal builders and farmers. They developed an intricate system of canals and floating gardens, known as chinampas, which allowed them to cultivate crops in the marshy areas around Tenochtitlan.

6. Chalca: The Chalca tribe were skilled traders and merchants. They played a vital role in the economic prosperity of the Aztec empire, facilitating trade between different regions.

7. Tlaxcalteca: The Tlaxcalteca tribe, like the Tlaxcalan tribe, were fierce warriors who resisted Aztec rule. They eventually allied with the Spanish conquistadors and played a crucial role in the downfall of the Aztec empire.

FAQs

Q: What happened to these tribes after the fall of the Aztec empire?

A: After the fall of the Aztec empire, many of these tribes continued to exist but lost their prominence. They assimilated into the new Spanish colonial society.

Q: Are there any descendants of these tribes today?

A: Yes, there are descendants of these tribes still living in Mexico today. However, due to centuries of intermixing and cultural assimilation, it can be challenging to trace direct lineage.

Q: Did these tribes have any conflicts with each other?

A: Yes, conflicts and rivalries between these tribes were not uncommon. However, they also formed alliances and cooperated when faced with external threats.

As we explore the history of the Aztec civilization, it becomes evident that these seven tribes played a crucial role in shaping the empire’s destiny. Their contributions in various fields such as warfare, agriculture, engineering, and trade were instrumental in the rise and fall of one of the most remarkable civilizations in human history.