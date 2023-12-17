What are the 3 Oldest NFL Teams?

In the rich history of the National Football League (NFL), there are a few teams that have stood the test of time. These teams have been around since the early days of professional football and have become iconic symbols of the sport. So, which are the three oldest NFL teams? Let’s take a closer look.

1. Arizona Cardinals (Founded in 1898)

The Arizona Cardinals, originally known as the Morgan Athletic Club, were established in 1898 in Chicago. They are the oldest continuously operating professional football team in the United States. Over the years, the team has undergone several name changes and relocations, including stops in St. Louis and Phoenix before settling in Arizona. Despite their long history, the Cardinals have had limited success on the field, with only two NFL championships to their name.

2. Chicago Bears (Founded in 1919)

The Chicago Bears, known as the Decatur Staleys when they were first founded in 1919, are the second-oldest NFL team. The team was initially created the A.E. Staley food starch company as a way to boost employee morale. In 1921, the team moved to Chicago and became the Bears. The Bears have a storied history, with nine NFL championships and one Super Bowl victory. They are also known for their fierce rivalries, particularly with the Green Bay Packers.

3. Green Bay Packers (Founded in 1919)

Tied with the Bears as the second-oldest team in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers were founded in 1919 Earl “Curly” Lambeau and George Calhoun. The team was initially sponsored the Indian Packing Company, which is how they got their name. The Packers have a rich history, with 13 NFL championships, including four Super Bowl victories. They are the only community-owned franchise in American professional sports, making them a unique and beloved team.

FAQ:

Q: What does “NFL” stand for?

A: NFL stands for the National Football League, which is the highest level of professional American football in the United States.

Q: What is an NFL championship?

A: Before the Super Bowl era, the NFL championship was the ultimate prize in professional football. The team that finished with the best record at the end of the regular season was crowned the NFL champion.

Q: How many teams are currently in the NFL?

A: As of 2021, there are 32 teams in the NFL.

In conclusion, the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers are the three oldest NFL teams. These teams have a long and storied history in professional football and continue to be an integral part of the sport today.