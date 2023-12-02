What are recording controls in Vidyard?

Introducing Vidyard’s Recording Controls: Empowering Users with Enhanced Video Capture

Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses, has recently unveiled its latest feature: Recording Controls. This innovative addition aims to provide users with a seamless and enhanced video capture experience, allowing them to effortlessly create high-quality recordings for various purposes.

What are Recording Controls?

Recording Controls are a set of tools and functionalities integrated into Vidyard’s platform, enabling users to have greater control over their video recordings. With these controls, users can easily adjust settings, customize their recordings, and ensure optimal video quality.

Enhanced Video Capture

Vidyard’s Recording Controls offer a range of features designed to enhance the video capture process. Users can now select their preferred camera and microphone, ensuring the best audio and video quality for their recordings. Additionally, the controls allow users to adjust frame rates, resolution, and other settings to meet their specific requirements.

Customization and Branding

One of the standout features of Vidyard’s Recording Controls is the ability to customize and brand video recordings. Users can add personalized overlays, logos, and watermarks to their videos, giving them a professional touch and reinforcing their brand identity. This level of customization allows businesses to create engaging and visually appealing content that resonates with their audience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I access Vidyard’s Recording Controls?

A: Vidyard’s Recording Controls are seamlessly integrated into the Vidyard platform. Simply navigate to the recording feature and you will find the controls readily available.

Q: Can I adjust the video quality using Recording Controls?

A: Absolutely! Vidyard’s Recording Controls allow users to adjust various settings, including frame rates and resolution, to ensure optimal video quality.

Q: Can I add my company’s logo to the video recordings?

A: Yes, you can! Vidyard’s Recording Controls offer customization options, allowing you to add personalized overlays, logos, and watermarks to your videos.

Q: Are Recording Controls available for all Vidyard users?

A: Yes, Recording Controls are available for all Vidyard users, regardless of their subscription plan.

In conclusion, Vidyard’s Recording Controls provide users with a powerful set of tools to enhance their video capture experience. With the ability to adjust settings, customize recordings, and add branding elements, Vidyard empowers businesses to create professional and engaging video content. Whether for sales, marketing, or internal communication purposes, Vidyard’s Recording Controls are a valuable addition to any video creator’s toolkit.