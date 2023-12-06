What are Julia Roberts twins called?

Julia Roberts’ Twins: Meet Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention not only for their talent but also for their personal lives. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for years is the renowned actress Julia Roberts. With a successful career spanning decades, Roberts has managed to keep her private life relatively low-key. However, one aspect that has piqued the curiosity of many is her family, particularly her twins.

Who are Julia Roberts’ twins?

Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, are proud parents to three children. Their twins, born on November 28, 2004, are named Hazel Patricia Moder and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter Moder. The couple also has a younger son named Henry Daniel Moder, born in 2007.

What are the twins like?

As the children of two highly successful individuals in the entertainment industry, Hazel and Finn have grown up away from the prying eyes of the media. Julia Roberts has always been protective of her children’s privacy, ensuring they have a normal upbringing despite their famous parents. Consequently, not much is known about their personalities or interests. However, it is evident that they have inherited their mother’s striking features and charm.

Why are Julia Roberts’ twins not often seen in the media?

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have made a conscious effort to shield their children from the public eye. They believe in providing them with a normal childhood, away from the constant scrutiny that often comes with fame. This decision has allowed the twins to grow up outside of the Hollywood bubble, giving them the freedom to explore their own passions and interests without the added pressure of being in the limelight.

In conclusion, Julia Roberts’ twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, have managed to maintain a relatively private life despite their famous parents. With their parents’ guidance, they have been able to enjoy a normal upbringing away from the prying eyes of the media. While little is known about their personal lives, it is clear that they are cherished members of the Roberts-Moder family.