Instagram Introduces New Broadcast Channels Feature

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called broadcast channels, offering users a unique way to connect with influencers and creators. The platform has been sending out notifications inviting users to join these channels, allowing them to read and react to messages, vote in polls, and receive real-time updates and behind-the-scenes content.

According to Instagram, broadcast channels are designed to help users keep up with their favorite creators. The feature also includes a safety element, as admins have the ability to delete messages and collaborations to maintain a safe environment for everyone.

However, some users have expressed frustration with the influx of notifications from these broadcast channels. To address this, Dom Aldworth, a social media expert at Slingo, provides tips on how to turn off broadcast channel notifications. Users can mute channels they are already in or prevent themselves from being invited to channels altogether.

To turn off notifications for broadcast channels, users can follow these steps:

1. Open Instagram and click on your profile icon in the bottom right corner.

2. Click on the three lines in the top right of your screen.

3. Choose “Settings and privacy.”

4. Click “Notifications” and then “Messages and calls.”

5. Scroll down until you see the word “Off” below “Broadcast channel messages.”

6. Tap on the word “Off” to stop receiving invitation notifications.

Notifications can also be turned off for specific creators:

1. Search for the account you want to modify.

2. Tap the bell icon on their profile page.

3. Toggle broadcast channels off to stop receiving notifications from that creator.

Additionally, users can turn off notifications once inside a specific broadcast channel clicking on the bell icon in the top right corner. This will mute the channel and prevent further notifications.

With these options, Instagram users can customize their notification preferences, choose which broadcasts they want to receive, and easily turn them off whenever they wish.

Sources:

– Instagram Information Page

– Dom Aldworth, Social Media Expert at Slingo