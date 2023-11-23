What are Hamas fighting for?

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, one of the key players is Hamas, a Palestinian political and military organization. Hamas, an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya (Islamic Resistance Movement), was founded in 1987 during the First Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation. Since then, Hamas has been at the forefront of the struggle for Palestinian self-determination. But what exactly is Hamas fighting for?

The Palestinian Cause:

Hamas’s primary objective is to establish an independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital, in the territories occupied Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. They argue that these lands rightfully belong to the Palestinian people and that their struggle is a legitimate resistance against Israeli occupation.

Resistance against Israeli Occupation:

Hamas believes in armed resistance as a means to achieve their goals. They view armed struggle as a necessary response to what they perceive as Israeli aggression and oppression. Hamas has been involved in numerous attacks against Israeli military and civilian targets, which they see as acts of resistance against occupation.

Islamic Identity:

Hamas is also driven its Islamic ideology. They seek to establish an Islamic state in Palestine, governed Sharia law. They believe that Islam is an integral part of the Palestinian identity and that it should be reflected in the political and social fabric of their future state.

FAQ:

Q: Is Hamas considered a terrorist organization?

A: Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the European Union. However, it is important to note that this designation is not universally accepted, and some countries and organizations view Hamas as a legitimate resistance movement.

Q: Does Hamas target civilians?

A: Hamas has been accused of targeting Israeli civilians through suicide bombings, rocket attacks, and other acts of violence. However, Hamas argues that their attacks are aimed at military targets and are a response to Israeli aggression.

Q: Does Hamas recognize Israel’s right to exist?

A: Hamas does not recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. They believe that all of historic Palestine, including present-day Israel, belongs to the Palestinians. However, they have indicated a willingness to accept a long-term truce with Israel based on the 1967 borders.

In conclusion, Hamas is fighting for Palestinian self-determination, resistance against Israeli occupation, and the establishment of an Islamic state in Palestine. While their methods and objectives are highly controversial, understanding their motivations is crucial in comprehending the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.