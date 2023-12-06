Butter Candles: A Viral TikTok Trend with Safety Concerns

A new food trend has taken TikTok storm – butter candles. While it may sound like a scented candle, it is actually an edible recipe made from butter. However, experts are warning about the potential health hazards associated with this viral trend.

The term “butter candle” has gained immense popularity on TikTok, generating over 56.9 million views. Users have been sharing their own versions of the recipe, but experts are concerned about the choice of wick used in these candles. Many recipes call for a wick coated in butter or ghee (clarified butter), which poses a risk if the wick is not edible.

Most candle wicks are made of materials like cotton, wood, or even have a metal core, which are not safe for consumption. Consuming these wicks can lead to indigestion and other health issues. Churn Foods founder and chef Michael Tashman suggests using “edible wicks made of organic hemp and beeswax” as a safer alternative.

To make butter candles, a TikTok user and chef known as Feel Good Foodie shared an easy recipe. In the video, she demonstrates the steps involved in creating the butter candle, suggesting it can be used as a “fun appetizer.”

While the trend may be entertaining, it is essential to prioritize safety when attempting these recipes. Using edible wicks and following proper food handling practices is crucial to avoid any health risks.

As trends continue to emerge on social media platforms like TikTok, it is important for users to exercise caution and consider the potential consequences before participating in viral challenges. Stay updated with informative news through reliable sources and ensure your well-being is not compromised in the pursuit of trends.

