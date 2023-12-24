What apps have BET Awards?

Which Apps Can You Use to Watch the BET Awards?

The BET Awards, an annual celebration of African American and other minority achievements in music, film, and sports, is one of the most highly anticipated events in the entertainment industry. With the rise of streaming services and mobile apps, fans now have more options than ever to catch the star-studded ceremony. Here are some popular apps that allow you to watch the BET Awards and stay connected to all the excitement.

1. BET+

BET+, the official streaming service of BET Networks, is a go-to platform for fans who want to watch the BET Awards live. With a subscription to BET+, viewers can access a vast library of content, including past BET Awards shows, exclusive performances, and behind-the-scenes footage. The app is available on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

2. BET NOW

BET NOW is another app that provides live streaming of the BET Awards. This app allows users to watch their favorite BET shows, including the awards ceremony, on-demand. It also offers additional content like interviews, red carpet coverage, and exclusive clips. BET NOW is free to download and is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

3. YouTube TV

YouTube TV, a popular live TV streaming service, offers access to BET and allows users to watch the BET Awards as they happen. Subscribers can stream the ceremony on their smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. YouTube TV offers a free trial period, making it a convenient option for those who want to catch the BET Awards without committing to a long-term subscription.

FAQ:

Q: Are these apps available internationally?

A: The availability of these apps may vary depending on your location. However, BET+ and BET NOW are accessible in many countries, while YouTube TV is primarily available in the United States.

Q: Can I watch the BET Awards for free?

A: While some apps offer free trials or limited access, most require a subscription or cable provider login to watch the BET Awards live.

Q: Can I watch the BET Awards after they air?

A: Yes, all the mentioned apps allow users to watch the BET Awards on-demand, even after the live broadcast.

With these apps at your fingertips, you can ensure that you don’t miss a moment of the BET Awards. Whether you choose to subscribe to BET+, download BET NOW, or opt for YouTube TV, you’ll be able to enjoy the electrifying performances, memorable speeches, and well-deserved recognition of talented artists and entertainers.