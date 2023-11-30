What apps does Roku not support?

What Apps Are Not Supported Roku?

Roku has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts, offering a wide range of apps and channels to enhance your entertainment experience. However, there are certain apps that Roku does not support. In this article, we will explore the apps that are not available on Roku and provide some frequently asked questions to help you better understand the limitations.

Apps Not Supported Roku:

1. Apple TV+: Despite Roku’s compatibility with various streaming services, Apple TV+ is not currently supported. This means that you cannot access Apple TV+ content directly through the Roku platform. However, you can still use AirPlay to stream Apple TV+ content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a Roku device.

2. Xfinity Stream: Xfinity Stream, the streaming app for Comcast Xfinity subscribers, is not available on Roku. This limitation prevents Xfinity subscribers from accessing their favorite shows and movies through the Roku platform. However, Comcast has recently introduced the Xfinity Flex streaming device, which offers a similar streaming experience to Roku.

3. Peacock: Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, is not currently supported on Roku. This means that Roku users cannot directly access Peacock’s extensive library of content. However, negotiations between Roku and NBCUniversal are ongoing, and it is possible that Peacock may become available on Roku in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I use Netflix on Roku?

A: Yes, Netflix is fully supported on Roku devices. You can easily download the Netflix app from the Roku Channel Store and enjoy a vast selection of movies and TV shows.

Q: Are there any alternatives to Roku for accessing unsupported apps?

A: Yes, there are alternative streaming devices available, such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast, which may support apps that are not available on Roku.

Q: Can I sideload unsupported apps on Roku?

A: No, Roku does not support sideloading of apps. Unlike some other streaming devices, Roku has a closed operating system that restricts the installation of apps from unofficial sources.

In conclusion, while Roku offers an extensive selection of apps and channels, there are certain apps that are not supported. However, Roku continues to expand its offerings and negotiate with content providers, so it is possible that some currently unsupported apps may become available in the future.