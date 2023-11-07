What apps does Roku not have?

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a vast array of channels and apps to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of its users. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available, Roku has become a go-to choice for many cord-cutters. However, despite its extensive library, there are still a few notable apps missing from the Roku platform. Let’s take a closer look at what apps Roku does not have and why.

Netflix Party: One app that Roku users have been eagerly awaiting is Netflix Party. This app allows friends and family to watch Netflix together, even if they are in different locations. Unfortunately, Roku does not currently support this feature. However, there are alternative ways to achieve a similar experience, such as using screen-sharing apps or casting from a mobile device.

HBO Max: Another notable absence from the Roku lineup is HBO Max. Despite being available on various other platforms, including Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, Roku users have been left without access to this popular streaming service. The absence of HBO Max on Roku is due to ongoing negotiations between Roku and WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO Max. Both parties are working towards a resolution, but until then, Roku users will have to rely on other devices to access HBO Max.

Apple TV+: Roku users who are fans of Apple’s original content may be disappointed to learn that Apple TV+ is not currently available on the Roku platform. While Roku offers support for many other streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, Apple TV+ has yet to make its way onto the device. However, Apple TV+ can still be accessed through other devices such as Apple TV, iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any alternatives to Netflix Party on Roku?

A: Yes, you can use screen-sharing apps or cast from a mobile device to watch Netflix with friends and family on Roku.

Q: Is there any progress in the negotiations between Roku and HBO Max?

A: Roku and WarnerMedia are actively working towards a resolution, but as of now, HBO Max is still not available on Roku.

Q: Can I watch Apple TV+ on Roku?

A: No, Apple TV+ is not currently available on Roku. However, you can access Apple TV+ through other Apple devices.

While Roku offers an extensive selection of apps and channels, there are a few notable omissions. The absence of Netflix Party, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ on the Roku platform has left some users wanting more. However, Roku continues to expand its offerings, and negotiations are underway to bring these missing apps to the device. In the meantime, users can explore alternative options or utilize other devices to access their favorite content.