What Apps Does Roku Not Have?

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a vast selection of apps that cater to a wide range of entertainment preferences. With its extensive app store, Roku provides users with access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as a variety of other apps for news, sports, music, and more. However, despite its impressive app library, there are still a few notable apps that Roku does not support.

FAQ:

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a streaming device that allows users to access various streaming services and apps on their television.

Q: What are apps?

A: Apps, short for applications, are software programs designed to perform specific tasks or provide specific services on electronic devices.

Q: Why are some apps not available on Roku?

A: The availability of apps on Roku depends on various factors, including licensing agreements, technical compatibility, and the decision of app developers.

One notable absence from Roku’s app store is Apple TV+. Despite being a popular streaming service, Apple TV+ is not currently available on Roku devices. This is due to the ongoing rivalry between Apple and Roku, as well as the fact that Apple prefers to promote its own hardware, such as the Apple TV device.

Another app missing from Roku is Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal. Peacock offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows and movies. However, as of now, Roku users cannot access this service directly on their devices. The absence of Peacock on Roku is primarily due to ongoing negotiations between Roku and NBCUniversal regarding revenue sharing and advertising agreements.

Additionally, HBO Max is another notable app that is not available on Roku. Despite being a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of content, HBO Max has yet to reach an agreement with Roku regarding distribution terms. As a result, Roku users are unable to access HBO Max directly on their devices.

In conclusion, while Roku offers an extensive selection of apps, there are still a few notable omissions from its app store. Apple TV+, Peacock, and HBO Max are among the apps that are currently not available on Roku devices. However, it is worth noting that negotiations and agreements between Roku and these app providers are ongoing, so there is a possibility that these apps may become available on Roku in the future.